Bank Asia holds annual business meet

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, and Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman, pose for photographs with participants of an “Annual Business Meet 2024” at the Palace Luxury Resort in Sylhet recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited recently organised its "Annual Business Meet 2024" at the Palace Luxury Resort in Sylhet.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, and Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman, attended the meet, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed the business performance of the bank in the outgoing year 2023 and discussed opportunities, prospects and business strategies for 2024.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of board executive committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of board audit committee, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, director, and Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Md Abul Quasem, independent directors, and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge), attended the programme.

Among others, ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of the bank, along with deputy managing directors, departmental heads, and branch heads were also present.