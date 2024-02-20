Bank Asia distributes tractors among farmers in Munshiganj
Bank Asia recently distributed five tractors to five different farmers' associations in the Malkhanagar union in Munshiganj as part of its corporate social responsibility.
Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the bank, attended the distribution programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.
Mohiuddin Ahmed, a member of parliament from Munshiganj-4 constituency, was present as special guest.
Among others, Md Abul Quasem, director of the bank, Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing directors, and SM Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director, were also present.
Comments