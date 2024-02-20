Bank Asia distributes tractors among farmers in Munshiganj

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of Bank Asia, and Mohiuddin Ahmed, a member of parliament from Munshiganj-4 constituency, hand over the keys of a tractor to a farmer at a programme in the Malkhanagar union in Munshiganj recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia recently distributed five tractors to five different farmers' associations in the Malkhanagar union in Munshiganj as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the bank, attended the distribution programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, a member of parliament from Munshiganj-4 constituency, was present as special guest.

Among others, Md Abul Quasem, director of the bank, Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing directors, and SM Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director, were also present.