Bank Asia distributes seeds, fertilisers, pesticides among farmers

Bank Asia recently distributed seeds, fertilisers and pesticides among 300 farmers of Munshiganj district in a continuation of distributing free agricultural inputs across the country under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest at the Ofaz Faizun Memorial Model Primary School at Malkhanagar in Munshiganj, the bank said in a press release.

The bank jointly organised the distribution programme with Syngenta Bangladesh.

Md Abul Quasem, director of the bank, Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing directors, SM Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director, and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh, were also present.