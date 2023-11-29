Bank Asia celebrates 24th anniversary

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Ltd, along with the members of the board of directors cut a cake to inaugurate its 24th founding anniversary at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has celebrated its 24th founding anniversary with the theme "Partnering Progress".

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, along with the members of the board of directors inaugurated the anniversary celebration at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Monday, the bank said in a press release.

The anniversary was celebrated at the bank's corporate office and branches across the country simultaneously on the occasion.

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the bank, Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the board executive committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the board audit committee, MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of the board risk management committee, Enam Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem and Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, directors, were present.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge), and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, along with deputy managing directors and other senior officials of the bank were also present.

Bank Asia started its journey on November 27, 1999, to materialise the dream of a group of successful and renowned entrepreneurs in the country with a mission to assist in bringing high-quality service to customers and to participate in the growth and expansion of the national economy.