Bank Asia celebrates 15th anniversary of its Islamic banking services

Mawlana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member secretary of the shariah supervisory committee of Bank Asia Ltd, and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge), attend a discussion meeting marking 15th anniversary of the bank’s Islamic banking services at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Ltd recently organised a discussion meeting and dua mahfil, marking the 15th anniversary of its Islamic banking services at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Mawlana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member secretary of the Shariah supervisory committee of the bank, attended as the keynote speaker of the session.

He highlighted the importance of Islamic banking and the unique features of Bank Asia's Islamic banking services, the bank said in a press release.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of the bank, ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, and SM Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, deputy managing directors, delivered speeches at the event, where department and divisional heads along with head of branches were also present.

Bank Asia has been operating its Islamic Banking Services since December 24, 2008.

With utmost importance given to the Shariah, Bank Asia Islamic Banking has been providing necessary banking services, including deposit collection and investment, for all categories of customers.