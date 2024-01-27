Bank Asia celebrates 10th founding anniversary of its agent banking

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, along with members of board of directors and senior management team of the bank cut cakes to celebrate the 10th founding anniversary of its agent banking service at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited recently celebrated the 10th founding anniversary of its agent banking service.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, along with the members of the board of directors and senior management team of the bank attended the anniversary programme at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka's Purana Paltan, said a press release.

Bank Asia is the pioneer of agent banking in Bangladesh and the service was rolled out on January 17, 2014.

The bank has financially included 6.4 million customers across the country through agent banking, and some 92 percent of them are from rural segments and 63 percent are women.