Bank Asia, Bangladesh Bank sign deal on credit guarantee facility

Sohail RK Hussain, president and managing director of Bank Asia, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement on credit guarantee facility at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank under its refinance scheme for a credit guarantee facility to support women entrepreneurs in small enterprises and entrepreneurs in the agro-processing industry.

Sohail RK Hussain, president and managing director of Bank Asia, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, was present.