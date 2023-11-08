Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance launched

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy to the prime minister on environment and climate change, poses for photographs with founding members and stakeholders of a newly-formed alliance styled “Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance” at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

A platform styled "Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA)" has recently been launched to address the sustainable development agenda on a broader scale by reducing plastic pollution and promoting circularity.

The BSA has been founded by BRAC, Pran-RFL Group, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, Bangladesh Petrochemical Company Ltd (BPCL), Marico Bangladesh Ltd, InterContinental Dhaka and PepsiCo Bangladesh.

Launched through a ceremony at InterContinental Dhaka on Monday, this alliance will work on implementing programmes, initiatives and actions that will offer practical solutions, said a press release.

"We need to get all kinds of industries to join this coalition and not just the big multinational companies," said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy to the prime minister for climate change, as the event's chief guest.

"You can be the trailblazers but who will follow the trail? We need all kinds of engagements, from the big corporations to the SMEs," he added.

"Through innovative strategies in Bangladesh, we are working on reducing virgin plastic use, collecting plastic waste, and promoting circular practices," said Zaved Akhtar, chairman and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh.

"We have been a committed partner in progress to Bangladesh for over 118 years and are setting long-term ambitions for our role on climate change, social equality, and equitable globalisation," said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

The members urged more stakeholders to join the BSA.

Among others, Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, and Khadem Mahmud Yusuf, managing director and CEO of the BPCL, were present.