Bangladesh Krishi Bank holds review meeting

Md Nasiruzzaman, chairman of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, addresses a review meeting for the general managers of all divisions of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank has organised a special review meeting for the general managers of all divisions of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today.

Md Nasiruzzaman, chairman of the bank, addressed the meeting as chief guest while Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Khan told the managers to place special emphasis on loan disbursement, loan recovery, and deposit collection.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and Salma Banu, deputy managing directors, were also present.

Among others, all directors and general managers of the bank were also present.