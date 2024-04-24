Bangladesh embassy in US, SECI organise customers gathering and SECI app campaign

Muhammad Imran, ambassador of Bangladesh in the US, attends a customer gathering and SECI app campaign jointly organised by the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC and Sonali Exchange Company Incorporation at the embassy’s Bangabandhu auditorium in the US recently. Photo: Sonali Bank

The Embassy of Bangladesh in the US capital of Washington DC and Sonali Exchange Company Incorporation (SECI), a subsidiary of Sonali Bank, jointly organised a customer gathering and SECI app campaign at the embassy's Bangabandhu auditorium to create awareness on the benefits of sending remittance through legal channels.

Muhammad Imran, ambassador of Bangladesh in the US, joined the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Devasree Mitra, chief executive officer of SECI, presided over the campaign, where Md Afzal Karim, chief executive officer of Sonali Bank, was present as special guest.

They all discussed ways of increasing remittance inflow through legal channels to Bangladesh.

Muhammad Imran assured Md Afzal Karim of all necessary assistance to increase remittance flow in the coming days.

The ambassador also instructed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to create awareness about SECI apps using the embassy website.

Among others, embassy officials and employees of Sonali Bank, and SECI officials joined the programme.