Bangladesh Development Bank arranges managers’ conference

Shamima Nargis, former senior secretary and chairman of Bangladesh Development Bank, attends a “Managers Conference-2024” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Bangladesh Development Bank

Bangladesh Development Bank has held its "Managers' Conference-2024" at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Shamima Nargis, former senior secretary and chairman of the state-owned bank, attended as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Among others, Md Ekhlasur Rahman, Md Abu Hanif Khan and Subhash Chandra Sarker, members of the board of directors, alongside managers and senior executives were also present.

