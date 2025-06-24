Bangladesh Bank, UCB launch entrepreneurship development programme in Bogura

Md Shakhawat Hossain, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with participants of the month-long initiative titled the “Entrepreneurship Development Programme” in Bogura recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Bank (BB), has inaugurated a month-long initiative titled the "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" in Bogura.

Supported by the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP) under the Ministry of Finance, the initiative seeks to empower both aspiring and existing entrepreneurs who remain outside the formal banking sector, according to a press release.

The programme is tailored to equip participants with critical business skills, knowledge, and resources, enabling them to scale their ventures and access formal financial services. It also aims to foster inclusive economic growth and job creation in the region.

Md Shakhawat Hossain, executive director of the BB, attended the programme as the chief guest. In his remarks, Hossain underscored the pivotal role of grassroots entrepreneurship in advancing national development.

Adnan Masud, additional managing director of UCB, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting the SME and agricultural sectors. He described the initiative as "a bridge to financial inclusion and sustainable development."

Among others, Md Nazrul Islam, additional director and programme director of SICIP-PIU; Md Ariful Islam, deputy director and programme coordinator; Syed Hasnain Mamun, chief of human resource officer at UCB; and Mohammad Salim Chowdhury, head of SME and agri banking division; were also present.