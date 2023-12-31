Azim promoted to SBAC Bank AMD

The South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) Ltd has promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The official, Md Nurul Azim, was serving the bank as deputy managing director, the bank said in a press release.

Azim joined SBAC Bank in 2014 and has been working in different capacities.

He started his banking career with Premier Bank Ltd as a management trainee officer.

He also worked for National Bank PLC and Southeast Bank PLC during his 24 years of service.

Azim obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India.