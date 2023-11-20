Al-Rajhi re-elected as vice-chairman of Islami Bank
Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia has been re-elected as vice-chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh in its board of directors meeting on Sunday.
Ahsanul Alam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, which was held virtually, read a press release.
Tanveer Ahmad, vice-chairman of the bank, Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO, and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director and company secretary of the bank, along with other directors, attended the meeting.
Comments