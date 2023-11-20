Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 20, 2023 08:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 08:55 PM

Al-Rajhi re-elected as vice-chairman of Islami Bank

Ahsanul Alam, chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, presides over the bank’s Board of Directors’ meeting, which was virtually held on Sunday. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia has been re-elected as vice-chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh in its board of directors meeting on Sunday.

Ahsanul Alam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, which was held virtually, read a press release.

Tanveer Ahmad, vice-chairman of the bank, Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO, and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director and company secretary of the bank, along with other directors, attended the meeting.

