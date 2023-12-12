Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Dec 12, 2023 09:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 09:32 PM

Banking

Al-Arafah Islami Bank strikes deal with Bangladesh Bank

Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, and Liza Fahmida, director of the financial sector support and strategic planning department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

Shabbir Ahmed, managing director of the bank, and Liza Fahmida, director of the financial sector support and strategic planning department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank, signed the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka recently.

Nurun Naha, deputy governor of the central bank, attended the programme as chief guest, read a press release.

Among others, Md Abul Bashar, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, Firoz Mahmud Islam, additional director of the FSSSPD, and Md Shafiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Mohammad Mujibul Quader, senior executive vice-president, and Md Imteaz Hossain, senior assistant vice-president, were also present.

