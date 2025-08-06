Al-Arafah Islami Bank regularises 864 officers

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC (AIBL) has regularised 864 officers following a merit-based evaluation carried out in line with internal and external audit recommendations and guidance from regulatory bodies.

The assessment process, conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka, was undertaken after irregularities were identified in the bank's recruitment procedures since 2021, according to a press release.

A total of 1,414 officers took part in the evaluation, which the bank said was designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in recruitment.

In a statement, the bank said the earlier recruitment system had been flagged in audits as recommendation-based, non-transparent, and inconsistent with good governance principles.

Of the participants, 864 officers met the qualifying criteria and have since been fully regularised. The bank said they are now serving across its operations with dedication and professionalism.

However, 547 officers did not meet the required benchmark. Their separation from service, the bank said, was carried out in full compliance with applicable laws, including internal human resource policies and the Bangladesh Labour Law.

"These officers have been provided with experience certificates, release letters, and all relevant documents to support their future professional endeavours. All financial dues and entitlements have also been settled as per legal provisions," the statement read.