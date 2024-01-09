Al-Arafah Islami Bank organises LMS training

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, inaugurates a “GoLive and Training Programme” for litigation management system at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has launched a GoLive and Training Programme for litigation management system (LMS) at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the event, where Shabbir Ahmed, deputy managing director, was present as special guest.

Among others, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Md Anisur Rahman, chief executive officer of Micromac Techno Valley, were also present.