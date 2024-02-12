Banking
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens new branch in Sunamganj

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch at Gobindaganj in the Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has opened a new branch, which is the 216th branch of the bank, at Gobindaganj in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj today.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Abdur Rahim Duary, senior executive vice-president and head of Sylhet zone, presided over the event, where Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, and Ashfaqur Rahman Enam, general secretary of Gobindaganj Business Association and proprietor of Janani Furniture, were present.

Among others, Jalal Ahmed, senior vice-president and head of PRD of the bank, Md Mujibur Rahman, branch manager of Gobindaganj, and Abudullah Siddiqui Shuvo, proprietor of Rifat Food and Beverage Industries and Rifat & Co, were also present.

