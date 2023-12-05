Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens branch in Joypurhat

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate a Joypurhat branch of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd has launched a branch in Joypurhat, its 212th branch, today.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abdullah Al Mamun and Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

ANM Mufidul Islam, head of Bogura zone and executive vice-president, presided over the ceremony, where Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, Md Mousudr Rahman, manager of the new branch, and Md Belayet Hossain Lebu, vice-president of the Joypurhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were also present.