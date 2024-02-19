Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens branch in Gopalganj

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank in Gopalganj recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently opened the bank's 217th branch, located in Gopalganj.

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the new branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where Salim Rahman, executive committee chairman of the bank, Mohammad Abdus Salam, executive committee vice-chairman, Md Abdul Hamid Miah, chairman of audit committee, and Ahamedul Haque, Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Md Anowar Hossain, and Md Rafiqul Islam, directors, were present.

Among others, Abu Sayed Md Abdul Mannaf, senior vice-president and head of Khulna zone, Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, and Jalal Ahmed, executive vice-president and head of PRD, Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor of Tungipara Municipality, and Kazi Zinnat Ali, president of the Gopalganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries, were also present.