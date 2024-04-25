Al-Arafah Islami Bank declares 15% dividend

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, presides over the bank’s 399th board meeting at its head office in Dhaka today. The meeting declared a 15 percent dividend for the year 2023. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank declared a 15 percent dividend, including 10 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came in the 399th meeting of the bank's board of directors at its head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

The meeting also fixed the date for the 29th annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank, which will be held virtually on August 18.

Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, vice-chairman of the bank, and Mohammad Abdus Salam, Mahbub Ahmed, Md Abdul Hamid Miah, Ahamedul Hoque, Niaz Ahmed, Mohammad Emadur Rahman, Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Md Anowar Hossain, Nasir Uddin, Md Rafiqul Islam, Anwar Hossain, Md Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, Quazi Osman Ali, AAM Zakaria, M Kamal Uddin Chowdhury and Mahbubul Alam, directors, attended the meeting.

Among others, Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, and Mohammed Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan, company secretary, along with other senior executives were also present.