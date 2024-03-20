Al-Arafah Islami Bank, BB ink deal on credit guarantee facilities
Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank under a refinancing scheme to obtain credit guarantee facilities aimed at supporting small-scale women entrepreneurs and agro-processing sector entrepreneurs.
Abed Ahmed Khan, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, read a press release.
Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, was present as chief guest.
Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, and AKM Amjad Hossain, executive vice-president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, were present alongside officials from both organisations.
