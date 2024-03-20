Al-Arafah Islami Bank, BB ink deal on credit guarantee facilities

Abed Ahmed Khan, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement on credit guarantee facilities at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank under a refinancing scheme to obtain credit guarantee facilities aimed at supporting small-scale women entrepreneurs and agro-processing sector entrepreneurs.

Abed Ahmed Khan, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, read a press release.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, was present as chief guest.

Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, and AKM Amjad Hossain, executive vice-president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, were present alongside officials from both organisations.