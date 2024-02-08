Al-Arafah donated water purifiers to college

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, hands over water purifier to Rumana Zaman, principal of Sardar Suruzzaman Mohila College, in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently donated water purifiers to Sardar Suruzzaman Mohila College at a programme held in Dakshinkhan, Dhaka.

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, attended the event as chief guest, read a press release.

Md Mojibur Rahman, senior vice-president and head of Dhaka north zone, presided over the event, where Rumana Zaman, principal of the college, was present as special guest.

Mohammad Rafiq Ullah, manager of Dakshinkhan branch, along with teachers and students of the college, were also present.