Tue Nov 14, 2023
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:40 PM

AIBL holds business performance meeting

Tue Nov 14, 2023
Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, presides over a “Business Performance Meeting” for managers of branches of the bank at its head office in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) today organised a "Business Performance Meeting" for managers of branches of the bank at its head office in Dhaka.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Among others, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with senior executives, managers of corporate branches and zonal heads of the bank, were present.

