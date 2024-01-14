Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Jan 14, 2024 09:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 09:47 PM

AIB donates Tk 50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, hands over a cheque worth Tk 50 lakh to MA Salam, vice-president of Chattogram Heart Foundation, as part of corporate social responsibility at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) has donated Tk 50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of the bank, has handed over a cheque to MA Salam, vice-president of the foundation, at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, Shabbir Ahmed and Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors, were present.

Among others, Jalal Ahmed and Md Zahurul Hoque, senior vice-presidents of the bank, Md Pearu and Mohammad Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan, vice-presidents, were also present.

