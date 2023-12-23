Agrani Bank wins SAFA gold award

Banking
Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank PLC, receives an award from Nihar N Jambusaria, president of the South Asian Federation of Accountants, at a ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, India on Friday. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank PLC has won the SAFA International Gold Award for the best annual report in 2022.

Nihar N Jambusaria, president of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), handed over an award to Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of the bank, at a ceremony at the Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi on Friday, the bank said in a press release.

Kabir expressed his gratitude to the SAFA authorities and the bank's board of directors, management authorities, customerss, and well-wishers.

Among others, Muhammed Didarul Islam, chief financial officer of the bank, was present.

