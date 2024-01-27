Agrani Bank opens Raipura Bazar branch in Narsingdi

Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, member of parliament from Narsingdi-5 constituency, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Raipura bazar branch of Agrani Bank in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi today. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank has launched a Raipura Bazar branch, the 975th branch of the bank, in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi today.

Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, member of parliament from the Narsingdi-5 constituency, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, where Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO, was also present, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Wahida Begum, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Shamsul Alam, general manager, were also present.