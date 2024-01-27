Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:19 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Agrani Bank opens Raipura Bazar branch in Narsingdi

Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:15 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:19 PM
Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, member of parliament from Narsingdi-5 constituency, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Raipura bazar branch of Agrani Bank in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi today. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank has launched a Raipura Bazar branch, the 975th branch of the bank, in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi today.

Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, member of parliament from the Narsingdi-5 constituency, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, where Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO, was also present, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among others, Wahida Begum, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Shamsul Alam, general manager, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘নারায়ণগঞ্জে যারা আছেন তাদের মনে রাখতে হবে, আমার নাম শামীম ওসমান’

‘রাত ১২টার সময়ও সাড়ে চার-পাঁচ লাখ লোক নামানোর ক্ষমতা শামীম ওসমান রাখে। (লোকজন রাস্তায়) নামার পর যদি আমরা বলি, জনগণ যদি বলে, আমরা কাউকে এখানে চাই না—তাহলে কিন্তু এইখানে থাকার কারা উপায় নাই। এই কথাও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যম ব্যবহার করে দেশে অসন্তোষ সৃষ্টির চেষ্টা করে বিএনপি-জামায়াত: আইনমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification