ACI Formulations declares 25% cash dividend

ACI Formulations Ltd has declared a 25 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on June 30 this year.

The approval was given at the company's 27th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, the company said in a press release.

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, where audited financial statements together with reports of the directors and auditors of the company were also approved by the shareholders.

Shusmita Anis, managing director of the company, highlighted a slew of the salient features of the business and addressed issues raised by the shareholders.

She expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their co-operation and acknowledged the contribution and efforts of the employees of the company and thanked them.