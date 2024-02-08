Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:56 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

ABB leaders congratulates NBR chairman on reappointment

Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:53 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 08:56 PM
Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, and Hassan O Rashid, secretary general, greet Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, with a bouquet at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

A delegation of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), led by its chairman Selim RF Hussain, made a courtesy call on Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue.

ABB leaders congratulated Muneem, who is senior secretary of internal resources division of the Ministry of Finance, on his recent reappointment as the chairman of the NBR, the association said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hassan O Rashid, secretary general of the ABB and managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, was present.

ABB leaders also discussed the tax regime in the banking sector with NBR chairman and shared ABB's recommendations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Bangladesh womens
|ফুটবল

নাটকীয়তার পর টসের সিদ্ধান্ত প্রত্যাহার, ফলের অপেক্ষা

বিস্ময়কর এক ম্যাচেরই জন্মো হলো। নারীদের সাফ অনূর্ধ্ব-১৯ চ্যাম্পিয়নশিপের শিরোপা কে জিতল তা ম্যাচ শেষের পরও জানা যাচ্ছে না। নির্ধারিত সময়ের খেলা ১-১ গোলে ড্র হওয়ার পর টাইব্রেকারের ১১ শটেও মীমাংসা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

মুদ্রাবাজারে অস্থিরতা, গ্যাস সংকটে হোম টেক্সটাইল রপ্তানি ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification