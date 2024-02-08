ABB leaders congratulates NBR chairman on reappointment

Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, and Hassan O Rashid, secretary general, greet Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, with a bouquet at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

A delegation of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), led by its chairman Selim RF Hussain, made a courtesy call on Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue.

ABB leaders congratulated Muneem, who is senior secretary of internal resources division of the Ministry of Finance, on his recent reappointment as the chairman of the NBR, the association said in a press release.

Hassan O Rashid, secretary general of the ABB and managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, was present.

ABB leaders also discussed the tax regime in the banking sector with NBR chairman and shared ABB's recommendations.