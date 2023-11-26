AB Bank clinches ‘MasterCard Excellence Awards’

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, receives an award at “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank Ltd has won awards at "MasterCard Excellence Awards 2023" in five categories.

The bank ranked in top position in three categories: Debit Business (International), Financial Inclusion and Highest Business Growth.

The bank also jointly shared two awards with other financial institutions in "Credit Business (International)" and "Credit Business (Domestic)" categories.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of the bank, received an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday, said a press release.

Helen LaFave, charge d'affairs of US Embassy to Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the Payment Systems Department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of MasterCard Bangladesh, graced the programme as special guests.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, was also present alongside other officials.