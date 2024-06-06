Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Ice cream, carbonated beverages to get costlier

The government plans to raise supplementary duty by 5 percentage points
The prices of ice cream and carbonated beverages are all set to see a hike as the government wants to raise supplementary duty (SD) by 5 percentage points on the two food items.

The government proposed increasing the SD on ice cream to 10 percent from the existing 5 percent and making it 30 percent for carbonated beverages from the current 25 percent.

Seven brands in Bangladesh -- Igloo, Polar, Lovello, Kwality, Za'n Zee, Bloop and Savoy -- cater to a domestic demand of about six crore litres of ice cream a year.

Of them, Igloo is the market leader with a 38 percent share, followed by Polar with 27 percent, Lovello 14 percent and Kwality 9 percent, according to the industry players.

Bangladesh's soft drinks market, which is estimated to Tk 4,000 crore to Tk 6,000 crore, is catered by two US-based soft drink makers Coca-Cola and Pepsico along with several local beverage makers such as Pran, Akij and Partex.

Ice cream and carbonated beverages
