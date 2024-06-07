AL manifesto: Budget glosses over some key promises

In its first proposed budget after assuming power for a fourth consecutive term, the Awami League government skirted round some of the promises the party made in its election manifesto for the January 7 parliamentary polls.

The proposed budget for 2024-25 fiscal year outlined a vision to march towards a smart and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041.

To achieve the goal, the proposed budget focused on 14 key areas, which closely align with the party's manifesto.

The AL's top priority was to make all-out efforts to keep the prices of essentials within people's reach, but this didn't quite make it to the finance minister's list of priorities.

The party had vowed to cut inflation and ensure a smooth supply chain to bring down commodity prices.

When the AL unveiled its manifesto in December last year, the food inflation was 9.58 percent, but the figure went up to 10.76 percent last month, a seven-month high.

However, the finance minister in his budget speech yesterday expressed optimism that the inflation rate will come down to 6.5 percent in the next fiscal year.

Though AL had pledged a new pay structure based on commodity prices, the finance minister did not say anything about it.

According to the proposed budget, the government will increase its dependence on borrowing from domestic banks (Tk 1,37,500 crore). This will potentially lead to a further increase in inflation.

The AL's election manifesto had listed youth employment as the second most important focus. However, increased bank borrowing by the public sector and higher interest rates may lead to slowing credit flows to the private sector, posing challenges to industrialisation.

It remains to be seen whether this approach towards industrialisation will be consistent with the ruling party's objective of creating 1.5 crore jobs in five years.

The finance minister hoped that at least 10 lakh smart jobs will be created in the information technology sector and the country will attract $1 billion foreign investment over the next five years.

The AL had promised to set up new industries to create more jobs. But the proposed budget seeks to allocate Tk 2,510 crore for the industries ministry, Tk 514 crore less than the current fiscal year.

The ruling party in its manifesto had also vowed to enforce laws to recover defaulted loans. But in reality, defaulted loans have been rising gradually, putting banks under liquidity strains.

At the end of December last year, the total defaulted loan in the banking sector was at Tk1.45 lakh crore. The figure went up to Tk 1.82 lakh crore till March this year, the highest ever number in the country's history.

The proposed budget states a "zero tolerance" policy against corruption as outlined in the AL's election manifesto. The ruling party vowed to take strict measures against accumulation of illegal wealth.

The proposed budget also seeks to reintroduce the opportunity for people to legalise undisclosed income or "black money" by paying a 15 percent tax. This proposal goes against the ruling party's previous commitment.