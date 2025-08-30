Three songs: Kazi Nazrul Islam

Neelambori sari pori neel jamunay

(Wearing a blue sari)

Wearing a blue sari, to the blue Yamuna,

who goes, who goes, O who goes?

It looks as if lotuses dance in water,

bumblebees as if anklets on feet tinkle.

The jingles of the pitcher and bangles

stun the indifferent champa woods.

With kohl-smudged eyes glittering,

wagtails and deer go into hiding.

With rhythm of the frame, wild flowers blossom,

listening to anklets, petals of basils rejoice.

Covered with clouds, the glowing twilight

has descended mistaking the path—

her limbs swaying in style,

the river water overflowing the banks.

ILLUSTRATION: MAISHA SYEDA

Ogo Boishakhi jhar, loye jao abelay

(The Nor'wester)

O Nor'wester! Take away this bud

fallen in an inauspicious time.

Take away my life, this trodden flower.

O river water! Take me

to the seven seas of agonies,

the afflicted ocean wailing

evermore looking at the moon.

O clouds! Carry me away to the land

from where Shyam doesn't move to Mathura,

the land where for a fleeting fault

life isn't trampled by pain and anguish.



Ami chiratare dur-e chole jabo

(I will go far away forever)

I'll go far away forever—

yet I won't let myself be obliviated.

I'll turn air to knot your hair

when the bun gets loose.

Immersed in your tune

when the sky dozes, wind weeps,

with teary eyes, I'll worm my way

to your heart to warm mine.

To celebrate your grand ceremony,

myriad admirers will appear.

You'll recall the knight of the road

whom you forsook right here.

On the way to your bower,

you'll be shook, halt in torment—

someone will be lying dead

becoming one with the dust.

I'll go far away forever—

yet I won't let myself be obliviated.

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, a poet, translator, and academic, is Professor in the Department of English at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh. His latest collection of poetry, On the Other Side of Silence, has recently appeared from Red River, India. Reach him at [email protected].

ILLUSTRATION: ABIR HOSSAIN