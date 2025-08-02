July 18



Do you remember the sunset on the 18th of July? What colour was it?

Orange? Red? Violet perhaps? Or was it a simple hue of blue?

I have asked the birds for an answer; they say they didn't fly that day.

The thrashing movement of the copters, the buzzing sound of the flaps,

The smoke from the tear-gas has not let them fly in the sky.

So, when, in the pursuit of an answer, I ask the birds,

I get no reply.

Run

Myriads of legs marching. Hand in hand. Firework of slogans.

Broad daylight or silent night. Goons and guns.

Velocity of bullets. A broken skull. An unmoved body. A hasty run.

How many days shall it continue? How much more to run?

I have run a mile more with everyone else, and I shall keep running.

Unknowing of what to expect next, careless of what is coming.

One of them

Every now and then, I shift the curtains of my room and pretend

That I am not inside my house.

And that I have no proof of the thousands of murders committed,

That I have not seen with my two eyes how defeated

The children of my country are.

I pretend that I know no green and red flag

That has been reddened with the blood gushing from Mughdho's skull.

And I pretend to fool myself and play ignorant

To the hundreds more they enforcefully disappeared.

When I walk, I carry a smile I borrowed from an innocent child playing in a field,

Who equals me in not knowing anything.

But the heavens and oceans know, I know it all, I have known it all since the very beginning.

But when I tread on the corrupted streets, I tread defying my knowledge.

Because I am one of them. And I must survive.



Iftehaz Yeasir Iftee is a third year student at IBA, University of Dhaka.

PHOTO: ORCHID CHAKMA