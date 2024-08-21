Leave of all WDB employees cancelled in flood-hit districts

Bangladesh Water Development Board opens control room, provides numbers to call in case of emergencies

The Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) today cancelled leave of officials and employees all levels in flood-hit districts due to flash floods in low-lying areas of the country.

They have been instructed to perform their duties at their respective workplaces, according to a WDB press release.

WDB said in the press release that due to heavy rainfall, the water levels of Surma-Kushiyara, Dhalai, Manu, Khowai, Gumti, Muhuri in the east, and Feni and Halda rivers in the southeast of the country have increased rapidly due to heavy rain in upstream areas of the country.

A control room has been opened at the WDB to monitor the flood situation, said the release.

It asked people to contact the following numbers in case of emergency: 01318234962, 01765405576, 01559728158, 01674356208. They can also send emails to [email protected] and [email protected]

Uday Raihan (mobile number 01552353433) has been appointed Focal Point Officer to provide flood-related information, the press release said.