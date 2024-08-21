Leave of all WDB employees cancelled in flood-hit districts
The Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) today cancelled leave of officials and employees all levels in flood-hit districts due to flash floods in low-lying areas of the country.
They have been instructed to perform their duties at their respective workplaces, according to a WDB press release.
WDB said in the press release that due to heavy rainfall, the water levels of Surma-Kushiyara, Dhalai, Manu, Khowai, Gumti, Muhuri in the east, and Feni and Halda rivers in the southeast of the country have increased rapidly due to heavy rain in upstream areas of the country.
A control room has been opened at the WDB to monitor the flood situation, said the release.
It asked people to contact the following numbers in case of emergency: 01318234962, 01765405576, 01559728158, 01674356208. They can also send emails to [email protected] and [email protected]
Uday Raihan (mobile number 01552353433) has been appointed Focal Point Officer to provide flood-related information, the press release said.
