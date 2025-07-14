BNP forms committee to probe Sohag murder

Accuses govt of carrying out smear campaign against Tarique, party

BNP has announced the formation of an "investigation and fact-finding committee" comprising qualified individuals to look into the circumstances regarding the recent murder in Old Dhaka's Mitford area.

At a press conference today, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the committee would reveal the actual facts to the public.

"At the same time, we affirm our determination to identify and resist those attempting to destroy the political environment, disrupt the upcoming national election, and create conditions conducive to the rise of fascism," he said.

Fakhrul said a certain section is using the murder incident as a pretext to disrupt the environment ahead of the upcoming national election, he added.

There is ample reason to believe that the incident is being used to serve a politically motivated agenda aimed at creating nationwide unrest, Fakhrul said.

Fakhrul alleged that those directly involved in the killing had yet to be detained. "Law enforcement agencies have not even been able to identify them by name or establish their identities," he said.

Fakhrul also urged the government to immediately arrest those directly involved in the killing and ensure swift legal action.

Lal Chand alias Sohag, a 39-year-old scrap trader in Old Dhaka, was hit with large chunks of concrete and beaten to death on Wednesday in broad daylight in Mitford area on July 9.

At the conference organised by the BNP's standing committee at Gulshan Chairperson's Office, Fakhrul also accused the government of conducting a targeted and malicious smear campaign against BNP's acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman and the party.

"We strongly protest, condemn, and express our deep outrage over the vulgar and indecent remarks made publicly against him."

In light of this tragic and unexpected incident—and particularly in protest against the vile and unjust attempt to malign the country's largest political party and its top leader, Tarique Rahman, by deliberately diverting the narrative, he said.