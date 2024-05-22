Tigers start USA tour with defeat

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup preparations got off to the worst possible start as the Tigers suffered a five-wicket defeat against USA in the first-match of a three-match T20I series at Prairie Park Cricket Complex in Texas yesterday.

Chasing a modest target of 154 runs set by Bangladesh, the hosts made a brisk start, then stuttered in the middle before motoring along to the victory, thanks to an unbroken 62-run stand off 28 deliveries.

Former New Zealand international Corey Anderson smashed an unbeaten 34 off 25 deliveries while Harmeet Singh stroked 33 not out off just 13 balls to get the hosts home with three balls to spare in their first-ever international match against the Tigers.

Mustafizur Rahman was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with two wickets but he went for 41 off his four overs, including 32 off the last two.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy (58 off 47) scored his second half-century in the format to drive the visitors to 153 for six after being asked to bat first.

Mahmudullah Riyad scored a 22-ball 31 but the top-order failed yet again with Liton Das (14), Soumya Sarkar (20) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (3) failing to make much of an impact in an underwhelming batting effort.

The two sides will meet again tomorrow and on Saturday in the two remaining matches of the series.