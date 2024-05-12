Shakib, Liton complete batting sessions after loss to Zimbabwe

Bangladesh had just lost the fifth and final T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium by eight wickets and as soon as the presentation ceremony had ended, media personnel at the ground were surprised to see Shakib Al Hasan batting at the centre wicket nets.

Shakib did not take long to change his match jersey and worked at the nets with a thrower and national team batting coach David Hemp. He would focus on his power-hitting as the session wore on.

Shakib had scored one in the previous game he played in the Zimbabwe series before he scored 21 off 17 deliveries today. His form with the bat has been a bit of a concern on his return to the T20I side after 10 months although he has performed up to expectations with the ball in both matches. The all-rounder picked up two wickets in the last over of the fourth T20I to win the Tigers the game in a tight contest.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Shakib would take a breather after his first batting session today while the rest of his national teammates were packing their bags to depart the stadium. The all-rounder soon come in for a second session at the centre-wicket, aiming to follow a process as he gets ready for the World Cup.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto also remarked at the press conference today that the team do not have any doubts regarding Shakib's batting.

Another struggling batter Liton Das also had an individual session with the bat after Shakib completed his session. Liton too batted at the nets close to an hour before he left the turf.