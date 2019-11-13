 Lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shootout: police | The Daily Star
Home Back Page
12:00 AM, November 13, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 13, 2019

Lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shootout: police

Three people were killed in a shootout at a Thai courtroom yesterday during a hearing into an inheritance dispute, according to police, who said two of the victims were lawyers.

The gunman opened fire on the opposing side in the dispute in Chanthaburi provincial court before a guard shot back and fatally wounded him.

National police office spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said three people including the assailant were confirmed dead, while others were injured in the melee.

“Two are lawyers another one is the shooter,” he said, adding that they are still investigating why the courtroom feud turned deadly.

The identities of the victims were not released.

Gruesome images of the bloody courtroom scene, some 250 kilometres (160 miles) southeast of Bangkok, circulated on social media.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and petty personal disputes, romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with bullets.

But the incident is the latest in a series of high-profile courthouse shootings that have exposed flaws in the legal system’s security.

A week ago three drug suspects -- including an American -- shot and stabbed their way out of a court in the seaside town of Pattaya before being tracked down by police.

Early last month a Thai judge in the insurgency-battered south shot himself in the chest in front of a packed court after acquitting several murder suspects and decrying the judicial system in an impassioned speech.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Back Page

Russia sentences 6 Crimean Tatars for links to banned group
At UN, N Korea accuses US of holding back progress
US top court to examine ‘Dreamers’ program that Trump wants axed
Turkish students, lecturer on trial for Pride march
Bulbul takes breadwinners of 10 families in Bhola

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.13)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.12)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.10)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.09)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.08)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.07)
    Top