 Head of UN Palestinian agency steps aside amid probe | The Daily Star
Home Back Page
12:00 AM, November 07, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 07, 2019

Head of UN Palestinian agency steps aside amid probe

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has stepped aside temporarily as an internal probe into alleged mismanagement at the organisation proceeds, it said yesterday.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, commissioner general of the agency known as UNRWA, will be replaced on an interim basis by the agency’s acting deputy chief Christian Saunders, it said.

The agency said findings in the probe so far “revealed management issues which relate specifically to the commissioner general.”

“The commissioner-general has stepped aside until the completion of the process,” it said.

An internal ethics report has alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority at the highest levels of the agency, which has also faced a financial crisis after US funding cuts.

UN investigators have been probing the allegations in the confidential report, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

The report describes “credible and corroborated” allegations of serious ethical abuses, including involving Krahenbuhl, a Swiss national.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Back Page

Qaeda sympathizer pleads guilty to bomb plot
Chile leader Pinera says will not resign over protests
Vietnam mulls legal action over S China Sea dispute
Onion Price Manipulation: Authorities detect 18 culprits in Ctg
Corbyn is like Stalin

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.06)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.05)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.04)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.03)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.02)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.01)
    Top