Fire damages shed of fire service office

A shed of Demra Fire Service and Civil Defence office in Dhaka was partially damaged by a fire originating from a gas line near its boundary wall last night.

Abdul Mannan, senior station officer of Demra Fire Station, said they doused the fire around 1:05am.

No one was hurt in the fire, he said, adding the fire broke out around 11:55pm.

Four units of the fire service office worked to douse the fire, he added.

“We have managed to bring the fire under control but gas is still coming out of the pipeline,” said Mannan.

The Titas gas authorities are now working to repair the gas line, he added.