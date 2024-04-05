Silhouette of The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola's timeless masterpiece, The Godfather (1972), based on the 1969 novel of the same name, is hailed as one of the greatest films of all time.

One of the key elements of the ever-lasting appeal of The Godfather (1972) is the portrayal of Don Vito Corleone, the protagonist of the movie, by legendary actor Marlon Brando.

As yesterday was Marlon Brando's 100th birth anniversary, it made for yet another occasion to rewatch his greatest performance.

Brando's portrayal of Don Vito Corleone not only has been eponymous with the character but is a veritable colossus of contradictions - draped in shadows and shrouded in enigma.

With a voice and gait that carried the weight of ages, Brando imbued every utterance with a gravitas that resonated beyond the confines of the screen.

His portrayal was not merely an act of mimicry of a Mafia don or an aging patriarch, but a transformative journey into the heart of human complexity.

Don Vito Corleone could be played as a magnificent old warrior, a noble killer, but Brando manages to debanalise him.

Through the subtle nuances of his performance, Brando painted a portrait of a man torn between duty and desire, tradition and modernity, love and ruthlessness.

In the quietude of his gaze, one could discern the echoes of a thousand unspoken regrets, the burdens of a life lived in the shadows of power.

Yet, amidst the darkness, there gleamed a flicker of humanity, a glimpse of the soul beneath the veneer of menace.

The light, cracked voice comes out of a twisted mouth and clenched teeth; he has the battered face of a devious, combative old man, and a pugnacious thrust to his jaw.

Yet Brando's Vito Corleone was not a caricature of villainy - rather a concoction of contradictions, a testament to the inexorable pull of fate and the fragility of human ambition.

His Don is a primitive sacred monster, and the more powerful because he suggests not the strapping sacred monsters of movies but actual ones—those old men who carry never-ending grudges and hatreds from bygone eras inside a frail frame.

As the film progresses, Brando gradually takes Don Vito to the close of his life, when he moves into the sunshine world, a sleepy monster, near to innocence again. The character is all echoes and shadings, and no noise; his strength is in that panoply of quiet.

Marlon Brando has lent The Godfather some of his own mysterious, courtly reserves - the character is not explained; one simply assents to him and believes that, yes, he could become a king of the underworld.

And it is an offer you can't refuse.

Tousef is an aspiring writer and self-styled carpenter of words. He can be reached at [email protected]