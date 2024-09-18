Gaan Bangla ready to rock with ‘Khepa Bangla’

News Bytes
Gaan Bangla is gearing up to launch its latest musical venture, "Khepa Bangla". In addition to featuring well-known artistes who have previously collaborated with the channel, Gaan Bangla will initiate a social media campaign to discover fresh talent for the music industry.

The announcement was made via their social media platforms, accompanied by a promotional image for the show. Notably, Farzana Munny is taking on the role of the show designer for the first season of "Khepa Bangla".

Gaan Bangla, the country's only music-focused TV channel, is widely known for its popular programme "Wind of Change", which usually brings together celebrated singers to give a fresh twist to well-loved songs.

