12:00 AM, December 24, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, December 24, 2017

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir

Three Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir along the unofficial border with Pakistan yesterday, Indian police said, in the latest skirmish between the bitter rivals in the disputed Himalayan territory. The soldiers were killed in the Rajouri sector of Indian-administered Kashmir after Pakistani troops started firing across the border.

