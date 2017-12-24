Three Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir along the unofficial border with Pakistan yesterday, Indian police said, in the latest skirmish between the bitter rivals in the disputed Himalayan territory. The soldiers were killed in the Rajouri sector of Indian-administered Kashmir after Pakistani troops started firing across the border.
12:00 AM, December 24, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, December 24, 2017
Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir
Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star News App. Click here to download it for your device.
Grameenphone and Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222
Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225
Leave your comments
Comment Policy
Top News
-
JP Mostafa wins Rangpur city polls
-
AB Bank laundered Tk 165cr to UAE
-
Victory day tribute: The legend of Jagatjyoti
-
Nepali female student found dead in Dhaka
-
10 die in stampede at Mohiuddin’s kulkhwani
-
Bengal Classical Music Fest registration opens
-
Captors kept me in a dark room: Mubashar
-
'You are being programmed,' former Facebook executive warns
-
Licence to rape
-
NSU teacher Mubashar returns home
-
UN mulls call for US Jerusalem decision to be withdrawn
-
Trump seeks end to chain migration, visa lottery to US
-
Melbourne car attack not terror-related, police suspect
-
Yazidi sisters reunited after 3yrs in IS captivity
-
Trump set to lay out 'America First' security strategy
-
Facebook's new Snooze button mutes friends for a month or more
-
Salman, Shah Rukh, Kohli top Forbes India celebrity list
-
8 killed as suicide bombers attack church in Pakistan
-
Weird beauty trends that went viral in 2017
-
Land Rover launches Discovery Commercial