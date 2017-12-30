 Fierce fighting kills dozens in Syria | The Daily Star
Home World
12:00 AM, December 30, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:44 AM, December 30, 2017

Fierce fighting kills dozens in Syria

Share this with

Copy this link

Intense fighting killed dozens of people on the edge of the last Syrian province entirely outside government control as aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from another rebel-held area yesterday. Government and allied forces backed by Russian warplanes took on mostly jihadist fighters in an area straddling the border between Idlib and Hama provinces, sparking clashes that left 66 people dead.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone and Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222

Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

Bosnia charges 25 over war crimes
German court keeps Auschwitz Nazi in jail
Thatcher spurned flight with panda
Myanmar frees two journalists of TRT
Saudi frees two princes accused of corruption

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.29)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.27)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.26)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.25)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.24)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.23)
    Top