Intense fighting killed dozens of people on the edge of the last Syrian province entirely outside government control as aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from another rebel-held area yesterday. Government and allied forces backed by Russian warplanes took on mostly jihadist fighters in an area straddling the border between Idlib and Hama provinces, sparking clashes that left 66 people dead.
12:00 AM, December 30, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:44 AM, December 30, 2017
Fierce fighting kills dozens in Syria
