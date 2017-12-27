 Detained for hitting Israeli soldiers, Palestinian Ahed Tamimi sparks debate | The Daily Star
04:57 PM, December 27, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 05:17 PM, December 27, 2017

Hitting Israeli soldiers: Palestinian girl sparks debate

Ahed Tamimi
Ahed Tamimi (C) protesting in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails on May 12, 2017. Palestinian reactions while troubled by the soldiers’ poise and the humane image it conveys of the Israeli security forces have also been inspirational: “The people of Palestine and all free peoples in the world salute you, Ahed,” wrote Kathem Nasser on Rai Al-Youm, a news site based in London. “We kiss your hand in reverence.” Photo: Abbas Momani / AFP File

An Israeli court on Monday extended the custody of three Palestinian women detained after a viral video of an alleged assault on Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the police said.

They said the Ofer military court ruled that Ahed Tamimi, 17, her mother Nariman Tamimi, 43, and her cousin Nour Naji Tamimi, 21, would remain in custody until Thursday.

All three women appeared in a video that went viral after it was shot on December 15 in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

The footage shows Nour and Ahed approaching two Israeli soldiers before shoving, kicking and slapping them while filming on mobile phones.

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

They then move backwards after Ahed’s mother Nariman becomes involved.

The Tamimi family are at the forefront of regular protests in Nabi Saleh, a frequent scene of demonstrations against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

They say a member of the family was shot in the head with a rubber bullet during protests on December 15.

Residents say part of the village’s land was confiscated by Israeli authorities and given to a nearby Israeli settlement.

The videos of the alleged assault were widely picked up by Israeli media outlets, which often accuse Palestinian protesters of provoking the army into responses which are then filmed.

Israeli politicians hailed the restraint of the soldiers as evidence of the military’s values, but some called for tough responses.

Some social media users criticized Ahed’s arrest in the middle of the night, arguing it is the Palestinian people’s right to resist military occupation.

 

More from World

Barack Obama and Prince Harry
Obama warns on harmful social media use
Saudi Arabia, UAE to roll out VAT in 2018
1 dead after 4.2 magnitude quake in Iran
Liberians to pick ex-footballer or vice-president
Fujimori asks for forgiveness

