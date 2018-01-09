 Three workers burnt in Chittagong gas cylinder blast | The Daily Star
05:40 PM, January 09, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 06:06 PM, January 09, 2018

3 workers burnt in Ctg cylinder blast

Sitakunda Chittagong map

Three workers sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blasted at a machine-tools factory in Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong today.

The gas cylinder blasted when they lit up a match-stick at a kitchen inside SS Rupantor Factory in Bara Darogarhat area around 10:30am, our Chittagong staff correspondent reports quoting Aniruddha Das, manager of the factory.

Injured -- Ram Das, 28, Rajib Dey, 26, and Md Monir, 55, -- were rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) immediately after the incident, he said.

Of them, Rajib and Monir were given primary treatment while Ram Das was admitted to Burn and Plastic Surgery unit of the hospital, said Assistant Sub-Inspector AlauddinTalukder of CMCH police camp.

Ram Das sustained 20 percent burns, he said quoting doctors.

The factory manager further said the authority of the factory would bear the cost of the treatment of the injured.

