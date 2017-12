Bangladesh border troopers have detained three of their Indian counterparts at Rajshahi border after they trespassed into Bangladesh through Hajir Bathan area.

The three are Assistant Sub Inspector Harnam Shing, constables Rakesh Kumar and Santosh Kumar of Harudanga camp of Border Security Post (BSF) in India’s Murshidabad.

Our local staff correspondent quotes Nayek Subedar Shafiqul Islam, commander of Majhardiar camp Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), to report that they were held this morning.

The BSF members went about a kilometre into Bangladesh territory for what they explained to the BGB as “while chasing cattle smugglers amid thick fog” at around 8:30am.